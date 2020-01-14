UrduPoint.com
KSRelief Dispatches Winter Package Of US$1.5mln For Earthquake, Snowfall Hit Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:07 PM

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) Tuesday has dispatched US $1.5million winter package for the earthquake and snowfall affected areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) Tuesday has dispatched US $1.5million winter package for the earthquake and snowfall affected areas of the country.

The relief package would be distributed among the earthquake hit area of Astore where snowfall had aggravated the situation for the local people, said a press release received here.

The relief items include 3,000 blankets, 1,500 kits comprising 3,000 male and female shawls, socks for children and adults, gloves and caps that had been distributed among the survivors to prevent them from cold weather.

However, winter relief package of US$1.5million (PKR230million) was also being distributed among other 27,000 families in 21 districts of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The relief grant would be distributed through a transparent and clear process with the help of local non-governmental organization that would benefit around 1.5 lac people.

