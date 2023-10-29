Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,130 Shelter Bags To Victims Of Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,130 shelter bags to flood-affected people in the districts of Swat, Upper Dir and Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

These distributions provided assistance to 7,910 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the center's project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

