KSrelief distributes 12,000 food packages in Chitral, Dir districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has distributed 12,000 food packages to assist individuals affected by the floods in the Lower and Upper Chitral, as well as Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, this package is a part of the second phase of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan for the year 2023-24, according to a Saudi Embassy's statement on Wednesday.

During this second phase, KSrelief is also distributing 4,400 food packages to flood victims in Punjab's Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar districts, 5,000 food packages in Sajawal and Dadu districts of Sindh, and 11,000 food packages in Kharan, Sahabatpur, and Washuk in Balochistan.

In total, this initiative aims to benefit 226,800 people through the distribution of 32,400 food packages across Pakistan.

Each of these packages weighs a substantial 95 kilograms and contains essential provisions for a family to sustain themselves for an entire month. The contents include 80 kilograms of flour, 5 litres of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of Daal Chana.