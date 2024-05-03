KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Friday distributed 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Friday distributed 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The assistance was provided to 9,569 individuals from vulnerable families residing in flood-affected areas, as part of the third phase of the 2024 relief materials and winter bags distribution project in Pakistan, SPA reported.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and relief endeavors, undertaken through its dedicated humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support underprivileged and affected individuals across the globe.