'KSrelief' Distributes 1,960 Food Baskets In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food aid to those affected by the floods in Sindh Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food aid to those affected by the floods in Sindh Province.

KSrelief has distributed 1,960 food baskets, benefiting 13,720 individuals, SPA reported on Monday.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to the needy people in Pakistan.

