KSRelief Distributes 25,000 Winter Relief Packages In Flood-hit Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 25,000 winter kits among flood-affected people in more than a dozen districts across Pakistan, the Saudi aid agency said on Wednesday, aiming to help the affected people survive harsh winter.

Unprecedented monsoon rains and floods killed at least 1,725 people, affected more than 33 million and cost Pakistan over $30 billion in economic losses this year.

Thousands of Pakistani still await food, shelter and other assistance in affected areas as the winter season grips the South Asian country.

To help these affected people, KSRelief distributed 50,000 polyester quilts and 25,000 winter packages in Ganche, Skardu, Nagar, Astor, Ghizer, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu, Jamshoro, Badin & Qamber Shahdakot districts, Arab news reported.

The winter packages, which were distributed in collaboration with Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), included shawls and warm clothes for men, women and children.

The aid would benefit more than 175,000 people in these districts, according to KSRelief.

With one of the largest humanitarian aid budgets in the world, KSRelief has been working in 44 countries across the world.

