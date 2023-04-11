Close
KSrelief Distributes 26 Tons Of Food Baskets In N'Djamena, Chad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KSrelief distributes 26 tons of food baskets in N'Djamena, Chad

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Saturday 26 tons of food baskets to 2,400 people in N'Djamena, Chad, as part of the 2023 Feeding Basket Project in Chad.

This initiative is consistent with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's global humanitarian and relief efforts, which are carried out through the KSrelief to provide food assistance to countries in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

