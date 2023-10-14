KSrelief distributes 270 shelter bags to victims of Pakistan floods

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 270 shelter bags in the city of Kasur in the Pakistani province of Punjab.

These distributions provided assistance to 1890 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the center's project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the victims of floods in Pakistan.