KSrelief distributes 2,895 food baskets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 2,895 food baskets in Pakistan, benefiting 20,265 needy individuals in flood-affected areas.

The distribution is part of the third phase of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan, SPA reported.

The aid comes as part of relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to achieve food security and alleviate the suffering of the needy in the Pakistani regions affected by the floods.