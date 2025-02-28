KSrelief Distributes 30,000 Food Packages To Vulnerable Communities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) King Salman Relief Center, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has successfully completed the distribution of 30,000 food packages (cycle-1) in 28 districts across Pakistan to assist needy communities.
This distribution aims to support thousands of individuals living below the poverty line.
Each food package weighs 95 kilograms and includes 80 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of chickpeas.
The distribution process was carried out transparently under the supervision of the King Salman Relief Center, in coordination with the NDMA, PDMAs, district administration, Hayat Foundation and PADO.
This initiative underscores King Salman Relief’s commitment to reducing food insecurity in Pakistan and improving the welfare of deserving households.
