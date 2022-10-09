UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 3,028 Food Baskets To Flood-hit People In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is continuing its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan.

KSrelief has distributed 3,028 food baskets over flood-stricken people in Pakistan.

The KSrelief teams distributed 3028 food baskets, 150 tents, 1.308 mosquito-protect fine nets, in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Diamir and Ghanche District in Gilgit-Baltistan, Nasirabad in Balochistan, Nelum region in Azad Kashmir and Sindh province benefiting 21,196 flood-hit people throughout Pakistan, SPA reported.

The torrential rains and flooding, which began in mid-June and lasted for weeks, has killed over 1,600 people and affected nearly 33 million people Pakistan.

KSrelief last month launched a campaign to support flood-affected people in Pakistan as the administration in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad called for more international aid to deal with the situation.

In recent weeks, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and KSrelief Director Dr. Khalid Al-Thmani also visited the flood-hit area of Sehwan Sharif in Sindh and distributed rations and other necessary items among people.

International aid continues to pour into Pakistan since August, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE establishing air bridges to deliver relief goods to affected people in the South Asian country.

At least 10 planes carrying Saudi humanitarian aid have arrived in Pakistan since last month.

