Khartoum, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 350 food baskets in the Al-Jabalain locality, Sudan, benefiting 350 families.

This comes within the Center's initiative to bridge the food gap for needy families in Sudan for the year 2022.