KSrelief Distributes 3,668 Food Baskets In Yemen

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KSrelief distributes 3,668 food baskets in Yemen

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 3,668 food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen, as part of the third phase of the food aid distribution project for the affected population in Yemen.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to enhance food security in Yemen.

The project aims to distribute 179,982 food baskets in the governorates of Ma'rib, Al-Jawf, Hadhramaut, Shabwah, Al-Mahra, Socotra Island, Al-Hodeidah, and the areas adjacent to the governorates of Hajjah and Saada, benefiting 253,659 individuals.

