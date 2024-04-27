KSrelief Distributes 450 Food Baskets In Shangla
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 540 food baskets in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday.
The assistant programme benefiting 3,150 individuals from the neediest and most vulnerable segments affected by the floods as part of the fourth phase of the Food Security Support Program for 2024, the SPA reported.
The aid comes within the relief efforts of the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to needy peoples and countries around the world.
