KSrelief distributes 460 winter bags to victims of floods in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in the district of Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

These distributions assisted 3220 vulnerable indi­viduals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported. The assistance comes within the centre's project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.