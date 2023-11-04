Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 460 Winter Bags To Victims Of Floods In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM

KSrelief distributes 460 winter bags to victims of floods in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in the district of Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in the district of Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

These distributions assisted 3220 vulnerable indi­viduals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported. The assistance comes within the centre's project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

