KSrelief Distributes 460 Winter Bags To Victims Of Floods In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in the district of Upper Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
These distributions assisted 3220 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported. The assistance comes within the centre's project to provide shelter aid and winter bags to the most vulnerable families in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.