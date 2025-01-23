KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets in Dera Ismail Khan.
Each food package weighs 95 kilograms and includes essential supplies such as 80 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of lentils (Daal Chana).
The distribution process is being carried out transparently, in coordination with district and local authorities, with support from KSrelief’s implementing partner, the Peace and Development Organization (PADO).
The humanitarian effort is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing support through KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of those in need in Pakistan.
