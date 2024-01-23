KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024.

Five hundred food baskets were distributed in Malakand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 3,500 vulnerable people in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian body, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan amid its humanitarian crisis.