Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024.

Five hundred food baskets were distributed in Malakand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 3,500 vulnerable people in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian body, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan amid its humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saudi Arabia Malakand

Recent Stories

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

7 minutes ago
 Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in ..

Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area

7 minutes ago
 Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cul ..

Minister Jamal Shah shares plan of Second CPEC Cultural Caravan with Ambassadors ..

4 minutes ago
 Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

8 minutes ago
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China ..

Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out

8 minutes ago
 Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to d ..

Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovati ..

8 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes o ..

Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes on earnings

8 minutes ago
 Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hosta ..

Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

10 minutes ago
 Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on G ..

Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan