KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Packages To Khurram IDPs In Hangu
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department (RR&SD), and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP, has launched a major initiative to combat food insecurity among vulnerable communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and its merged districts.
This initiative is part of the first cycle of the Food Security Support Project for 2024-25, which aims to distribute 10,000 food packages across 14 districts in KP, targeting individuals living below the poverty line.
As part of this effort, 500 food packages were distributed to displaced beneficiaries from the Kurram district, who are currently residing in Tehsil Thall and facing urgent food insecurity.
The distribution took place in a camp in District Hangu, providing timely relief to displaced families in need.
Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, contains 80 kilograms of flour, 5 litres of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of Daal Chana. The distribution was carried out with full transparency in coordination with district and local authorities, with the assistance of KSrelief’s implementing partner, the Peace and Development Organization (PADO).
This initiative highlights KSrelief’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and addressing food insecurity across Pakistan. Through collaborative efforts with local and national stakeholders, KSrelief continues to make a significant impact in improving the lives of those in need.
