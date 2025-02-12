Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 50,000 Winter Kits Across Pakistan’s Coldest Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan’s coldest regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a large-scale relief initiative, distributing 50,000 winter kits to residents in 52 of Pakistan’s coldest and snow-covered districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, 16,000 kits have been allocated, with 12,200 already distributed across 11 districts. The remaining 3,800 kits are currently being delivered in six additional districts.

Each winter kit includes two quilts, woolen shawls for men and women, and warm clothing for children and adults - offering much-needed protection against harsh weather conditions.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the distribution is being carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), local administration and the Hayat Foundation.

With an estimated 350,000 beneficiaries across the country, the initiative underscores KSrelief’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid, providing essential support to vulnerable communities facing extreme winter hardships.

