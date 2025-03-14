KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan, aiding over 337,000 people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully concluded its Winter Kits Project 2025, a large-scale humanitarian initiative aimed at providing essential relief to communities affected by severe winter conditions and natural disasters across Pakistan.

In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), KSrelief distributed 50,000 winter kits across 52 districts, targeting some of the coldest and most vulnerable regions in the country. The aid reached 17 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Balochistan, six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, six in Sindh, and two in Punjab.

Each winter package included two high-quality polyester quilts, warm shawl kits for men and women, and winter clothing for children and adults, ensuring families had adequate protection against extreme temperatures. The distribution was carried out in close coordination with government agencies and implemented in partnership with the Hayat Foundation.

The initiative has positively impacted over 337,079 individuals, reaffirming KSrelief’s commitment to humanitarian aid and its mission to support vulnerable communities in times of crisis.

KSrelief continues to stand at the forefront of global relief efforts, providing critical assistance to those affected by harsh weather and emergencies.