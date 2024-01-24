KSrelief distributes 700 food baskets in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024.

Seven hundred food baskets were distributed in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 4,900 vulnerable people in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan.