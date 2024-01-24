Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 700 Food Baskets In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM

KSrelief distributes 700 food baskets in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024.

Seven hundred food baskets were distributed in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 4,900 vulnerable people in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.

The assistance comes within the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saudi Arabia Malakand Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

4 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

9 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

9 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

9 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

9 minutes ago
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

13 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

13 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

13 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan