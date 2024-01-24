KSrelief Distributes 700 Food Baskets In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues distributing food baskets in Pakistan as part of the third phase of the project to support food security in Pakistan for the year 2024.
Seven hundred food baskets were distributed in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, benefiting 4,900 vulnerable people in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.
The assistance comes within the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA4 minutes ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa9 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP9 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights9 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas13 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him13 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur13 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals17 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister17 minutes ago