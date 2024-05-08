KSrelief Distributes 810 Food Baskets In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 810 food baskets in Dera Ismail Khan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The assistant programme benefiting 5,670 individuals from among vulnerable and needy groups in flood-affected areas, SPA reported.
This food aid distribution was part of the fourth phase of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan for 2024, and is in keeping with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian and relief assistance to Pakistan, aiming to alleviate the suffering of people in need.
