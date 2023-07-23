KSrelief distributes food baskets among flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been steadfast in its commitment to providing assistance to those affected by the floods in different regions of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Recently, KSrelief took an important step by distributing 2,398 food baskets in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. This initiative aimed to benefit over 16,789 individuals who belong to the most vulnerable and needy segments of society in these regions devastated by flash floods, SPA reported.

This humanitarian aid is part of the ongoing relief and assistance initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to support countries and populations worldwide affected by various crises.