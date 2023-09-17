Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes Food Baskets Among Flood Affectees In Bhawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Sunday distributed 85 tons and 500 kilograms of food baskets to the most vulnerable groups in the Bhawalnagar area of Punjab province affected by floods.

The aid benefited 6,300 individuals as part of the project's second phase to support food security in the Republic of Pakistan for the year 2023-2024.

During the second phase, 32,400 food baskets will be distributed from August to September 2023.

This project aims to distribute 105,000 food baskets in its four phases, weighing 95 kilograms each, including basic foodstuffs, while the total weight of the entire project is 1.013 tons, benefiting 735,000 individuals from the neediest groups in 37 districts in the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab, SPA reported.

This aid is part of the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan.

