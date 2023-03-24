'KSrelief' distributes more than 1,400 shelter bags to flood affectees of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food aid to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

KSrelief distributed 1,450 shelter bags in the Sindh Province, benefiting 10,150 people, SPA reported on Friday.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to the needy people in Pakistan.