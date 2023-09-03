KSrelief distributes more than 185 tons of food baskets in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 185.535 tons of food baskets in the Dadu district of the Sindh Province and Chitral in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan.

These distributions provided assistance to 13,671 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported .

This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support the people of Pakistan during challenging times.