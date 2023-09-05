KSrelief distributes over 95 tons of foodstuff in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed yesterday over 95 tons of foodstuff in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

These distributions provided assistance to 7,070 vulnerable individuals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported .

The aid is part of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of those affected by floods in various provinces of Pakistan.