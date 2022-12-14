UrduPoint.com

KSRelief Distributes Relief Goods In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 25,000 winter kits among recent flood affected and deserving people in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The relief goods were distributed in 14 districts - Ganche, Skardu, Nagar, Astor, Ghizer, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu, Jamshoro, Badin and Qamber Shahdakot, said a news release.

The package included 50,000 polyester quilts, 25,000 winter kits. The winter kits included warm shawls for men and women and warm clothes for children and adults.

The package was distributed in a transparent manner with the help of NDMA and provincial government, which will benefit more than 175,000 people in these districts.

