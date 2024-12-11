KSRelief distributes shelter kits to Afghan families in Bamyan province

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 100 shelter kits in the Punjab district of Bamyan province, Afghanistan.

The assistance benefited 100 families, comprising approximately 600 individuals.

The initiative is part of a 2024 humanitarian project in a bid to provide shelter to Afghan returnees from Pakistan and those affected by recent floods.

This humanitarian gesture underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to alleviating suffering and supporting vulnerable communities worldwide. KSRelief continues to play a pivotal role in delivering aid to crisis-affected regions, furthering its mission to support global humanitarian needs.