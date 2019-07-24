UrduPoint.com
KSRELIEF Engineering Team To Visit Leswa Neelum Valley

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:39 PM

KSRELIEF Engineering team to visit Leswa Neelum Valley

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRELIEF) Engineering team is going to visit Leswa Neelum Valley on Thursday to observe the damages caused by burst and flash flooding occurred in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRELIEF) Engineering team is going to visit Leswa Neelum Valley on Thursday to observe the damages caused by burst and flash flooding occurred in the area.

According to Member Operations National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Brig Muskhtar Ahmed the visit had been organized after the Saudi Ambassador's meeting with Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal whereas the team would be accompanied by Director Response of the Authority, a press release said issued here on Wednesday.

He said that during the rehabilitation and restoration of Leswa flood victims the reconstruction of damaged houses was the first priority of NDMA.

In the next phase construction of shops, mosques, roads and reinstatement of electricity system would be carried out, he added.

NDMA was managing and monitoring aid and relief demanded by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government at the Federal government and global agencies' level, said Brig Mukhtar Ahmed.

