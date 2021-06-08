KSrelief examines more than 5,000 cases within Project of Combating Blindness in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The voluntary medical team of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has examined more than 5,000 cases, performed more than 500 surgeries and provided 2,000 eyeglasses, within a project of combating blindness and related diseases in Pakistan.

According to a news release issued here, the project aims to diagnose 30,000 patients, perform 2,400 surgeries, and provide 6,000 eyeglasses in a number of Pakistani cities. The campaign was inaugurated by Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Syed Al-Maliki in Karachi.

The campaign comes within the framework of the humanitarian projects provided by KSrelief, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief arm, to improve the living and health conditions of the needy around the world.