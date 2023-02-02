KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Center has said that350,000 people will benefit from this relief assistance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched 3rd phase of distribution of 25,000 nonfood items and 25,000 winter relief kits among flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Each kit comprises 2 blankets, warm clothes, a shelter kit with plastic matt, kitchen set and antibiotic soaps.

National Disaster Management Authority will distribute all these relief packages with the help of registered NGOs and local government.

Earlier, during first and second phase of aid distribution, 10,000 nonfood items and 25,000 winter relief kits were distributed among the people.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Pakistan.