KSRelief Launches First Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:57 PM

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to dispatch 200 trucks loaded with 1920 tons food and non-food items to Afghanistan to meet the needs of Afghan families

About 30,000 food packages and 10,000 non-food winter kits will help poor and deserving people living in Afghanistan.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in Afghanistan.

Each food package comprises all necessary essential food items. In nonfood, 10,000 winter package comprises warm clothes for needy families living in the colder regions of Afghanistan. The project will benefit about 280,000 people in Afghanistan.

