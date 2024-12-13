- Home
- Pakistan
- KSrelief launches food security support project in Pakistan to benefit over 1 mln individuals
KSrelief Launches Food Security Support Project In Pakistan To Benefit Over 1 Mln Individuals
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Friday announced the launch of its latest food security initiative in Pakistan for 2024-2025.
As part of its global commitment to humanitarian assistance, KSrelief will distribute over (14000 tons) 147,500 food packages across Pakistan from December 2024 to November 2025.
This initiative is set to benefit over 1,032,500 individuals across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
This vital project, implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and other key partners, seeks to combat food insecurity and improve the nutritional well-being of vulnerable families.
Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes: 80 kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, and 5 kg of Daal Chana, These packages are designed to sustain a family for an entire month and will be distributed under KSrelief’s direct supervision.
The distribution will be carried out under KSrelief’s direct supervision, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Beneficiaries will be identified with the assistance of local government authorities to guarantee aid reaches those in greatest need.
This initiative highlights Saudi Arabia’s steadfast commitment to supporting Pakistan and its people. It is part of KSrelief’s broader mission to deliver life-saving assistance and relief to communities affected by natural disasters, food insecurity, and other challenges, regardless of nationality or religion.
By addressing critical food needs, KSrelief aims to enhance resilience, foster stability, and improve the quality of life for Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities, reaffirming its role as a global leader in humanitarian efforts.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks Human Rights Day2 minutes ago
-
Motorway police set an example of honesty2 minutes ago
-
Open court held at Paharpur police station to address public concerns2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief launches food security support project in Pakistan to benefit over 1 mln individuals2 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases special financial package for Bannu incident victims12 minutes ago
-
IFJ, WMF hold training for journalists12 minutes ago
-
PAL invites applications for Interprovincial Residential Program for young writers12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
District administration arrests 6 for illegal gas-filled plastic bags12 minutes ago
-
SMC delegation from NIM Peshawar lauds UAJK’s educational excellence12 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UNFPA hold grand consultative session12 minutes ago