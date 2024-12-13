KSrelief launches food security support project in Pakistan to benefit over 1 mln individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Friday announced the launch of its latest food security initiative in Pakistan for 2024-2025.

As part of its global commitment to humanitarian assistance, KSrelief will distribute over (14000 tons) 147,500 food packages across Pakistan from December 2024 to November 2025.

This initiative is set to benefit over 1,032,500 individuals across all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This vital project, implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and other key partners, seeks to combat food insecurity and improve the nutritional well-being of vulnerable families.

Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes: 80 kg of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kg of sugar, and 5 kg of Daal Chana, These packages are designed to sustain a family for an entire month and will be distributed under KSrelief’s direct supervision.

The distribution will be carried out under KSrelief’s direct supervision, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Beneficiaries will be identified with the assistance of local government authorities to guarantee aid reaches those in greatest need.

This initiative highlights Saudi Arabia’s steadfast commitment to supporting Pakistan and its people. It is part of KSrelief’s broader mission to deliver life-saving assistance and relief to communities affected by natural disasters, food insecurity, and other challenges, regardless of nationality or religion.

By addressing critical food needs, KSrelief aims to enhance resilience, foster stability, and improve the quality of life for Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities, reaffirming its role as a global leader in humanitarian efforts.