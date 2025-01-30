Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Major Initiative To Provide Shelter, NFIs & Winter Kits In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KSrelief launches major initiative to provide shelter, NFIs & winter kits in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Thursday launched a significant humanitarian project to distribute 84,500 shelter, non-food items (NFIs) and winter kits across Pakistan, as part of its annual initiative to support vulnerable communities.

A formal launching ceremony was held here at the sports Complex Islamabad. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Baqami, officially dispatched the winter packages.

In the first phase, KSrelief will deliver 50,000 winter kits to residents of the 50 coldest and snow-bound districts in Pakistan. Distribution will be region-specific, targeting 16,000 kits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 12,000 in Balochistan, 10,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 6,000 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 4,000 in Sindh, and 2,000 in Punjab.

These winter packages include 2 polyester quilts and a kit of warm shawls for both men and women, as well as warm clothing for children and adults.

The remaining 34,500 Shelter NFIs will be strategically allocated for disaster response, with distribution planned over three additional phases, set to conclude by December 2025.

To ensure transparency and effective implementation, the project will be carried out in close collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and local authorities. This joint effort is expected to benefit over 591,500 individuals, underscoring KSrelief's commitment to alleviating hardships and improving the well-being of those in need across Pakistan.

