KSrelief launches programme to support food security in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) has initiated a food project in Pakistan aimed at ensuring food security for the year 2023-24 in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

KSrelief would distribute a total of 105,000 food packages weighing 10,013 tons in four phases among the flood-affected which would help the needy people in 40 different districts across the country, said a press release.

"This initiative will benefit a grand total of 735,000 individuals throughout the country," it added.

The npress release said,"Each package weighing 95 kg, contains 80kg of flour, five litres of cooking oil, five kg of Sugar, and five kg of Daal Chana, which will be sufficient for a family throughout the month.

"The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families and achieve food security for the neediest groups of communities in Pakistan."