KSrelief performs 2,429 eye surgeries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) completed a voluntary medical campaign to combat blindness and eye diseases in Pakistan.

During the campaign, the voluntary team performed 24,950 medical diagnoses and 2,429 cataract surgeries, in addition to dispensing 3,450 eyeglasses, benefiting families and individuals with limited income.

This campaign, sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, was aimed to treat people with eye diseases and provided them with the necessary medical care in a number of the needy countries in accordance with the agreement signed by the KSrelief with the Al-Basar International Foundation.