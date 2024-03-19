Open Menu

KSrelief Provides 2,625 Food Baskets In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 11:32 PM

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,625 food baskets to the most vulnerable and displaced communities in the Balochistan and Punjab provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,625 food baskets to the most vulnerable and displaced communities in the Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

The assistant programme benefiting 18,375 individuals, as part of the food security support project in Pakistan, SPA reported.

The aid comes as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief efforts through KSrelief to enhance food security in Pakistan amid the humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 seconds ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

17 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

17 minutes ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

17 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

17 minutes ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

15 minutes ago
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

20 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

17 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused

17 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, em ..

Pakistan, China agree to advance collaboration, emphasize CPEC monitization

17 minutes ago
 Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP go ..

Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan