KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,625 food baskets to the most vulnerable and displaced communities in the Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

The assistant programme benefiting 18,375 individuals, as part of the food security support project in Pakistan, SPA reported.

The aid comes as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief efforts through KSrelief to enhance food security in Pakistan amid the humanitarian crisis.