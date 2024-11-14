KSrelief provides shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees, flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has recently distributed shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees from Pakistan as well as individuals impacted by recent flooding.

This assistance, part of KSrelief’s ongoing shelter project, is expected to benefit around 1,500 people in Afghanistan’s capital.

As the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, KSrelief continues to extend crucial support to vulnerable populations worldwide, embodying Saudi Arabia's commitment to international solidarity and aid for communities in crisis.