- Home
- Pakistan
- KSrelief provides shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees, flood victims
KSrelief Provides Shelter Kits To 250 Families In Kabul To Support Afghan Returnees, Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has recently distributed shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees from Pakistan as well as individuals impacted by recent flooding.
This assistance, part of KSrelief’s ongoing shelter project, is expected to benefit around 1,500 people in Afghanistan’s capital.
As the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, KSrelief continues to extend crucial support to vulnerable populations worldwide, embodying Saudi Arabia's commitment to international solidarity and aid for communities in crisis.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat holds open court in Okara1 minute ago
-
Over 3000 Sikh yatrees to visit Hassan Abdal1 minute ago
-
Sakhi Jam Datar's 753rd Annual Urs concludes2 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two11 minutes ago
-
1 killed in road accident in Joharabad11 minutes ago
-
80% Hari Card registration completed in Sanghar, expected to reach 100% in two days: DC11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Indonesian Embassy visits GCWUS12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two members of dacoit-gang12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Hungarian counterpart Sàndor Pintèr in Budapest12 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold convocation at Karachi22 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in DG Khan22 minutes ago