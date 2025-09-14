KSrelief Provides Urgent Assistance To Flood-affected Families In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has dispatched a large-scale emergency relief convoy to support families affected by the recent devastating floods in Punjab.
According to the KSrelief, distributions have already begun in some of the hardest-hit districts, including Kasur, Jalalpur (Multan), Alipur (Muzaffargarh), Liaqatpur (Rahimyar Khan), Rajanpur, and Bahawalnagar, where thousands of vulnerable families are receiving food packages and shelter kits.
KSrelief has allocated 10,000 shelter non-food item kits and 10,000 food packages for the response. Each shelter kit contains a tent, solar panels with LED lights, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, a durable kitchen set, a water cooler, and antibacterial soap. Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil, designed to address the immediate nutritional needs of flood-affected households.
The distribution is being carried out in close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), local administrations, and KSrelief’s implementing partner, Hayat Foundation. This partnership ensures transparent and timely delivery of assistance to the most vulnerable communities.
This initiative reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment, through KSrelief, to extend humanitarian support to the people of Pakistan. Over the years, KSrelief has implemented numerous projects in the country focusing on food security, healthcare, shelter, education, and disaster response, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.
The dispatch of this convoy marks another milestone in this enduring partnership, bringing vital relief to families struggling in the aftermath of the floods in Punjab.
