KSrelief signs executive program to provide urgent relief aid to Sudan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed remotely a joint executive program with a civil society organization to deliver immediate relief aid to those affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan for 2023-2024.

The agreement was signed by Eng.

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, the KSrelief's Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs, at the Center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The project aims to distribute 40,000 relief bags and 40,000 bags of personal care kits, benefiting a total of 400,000 people in need during the crisis. The agreement is part of the Kingdom’s continued efforts, through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.