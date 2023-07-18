Open Menu

KSrelief Sponsors 12 Medical Camps In Pakistan To Combat Blindness, Eye Diseases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KSrelief sponsors 12 medical camps in Pakistan to combat blindness, eye diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :In a groundbreaking initiative, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has joined forces with Al-Basar International Foundation and Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi to sponsor 12 medical camps across Pakistan.

These camps are strategically set up in rural and urban areas of Sindh and Baluchistan Province to combat blindness and eye diseases, addressing regions where eye care services are scarce, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The Primary objective of this humanitarian outreach program is to detect and address eye-related issues at an early stage, offering specialized treatment to individuals who lack access or cannot afford such facilities.

The impact of this effort has been profound, reaching individuals in various communities of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

The medical camps have already made a significant difference, providing more than 50,000 medical examinations, over 5,000 sight-restoring surgeries, and distributing 12,000 glasses for vision correction, in addition to the medications prescribed by doctors.

This initiative ensures that not only do patients receive essential treatment, but they also have access to necessary eyewear, significantly enhancing their visual capabilities.

The outreach program, held in the cities of Karachi, Matli, Kundairo, Shikarpur, Kharan, and Kalat, has allowed thousands of residents from these areas to benefit from specialized eye care services, thus improving their quality of life and providing hope for a brighter future.

This collaborative effort underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to humanitarian causes and its dedication to improving the lives of individuals affected by blindness. Through these medical camps, KSrelief has exemplified its mission of extending a helping hand to those in need, restoring sight, and making a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of patients.

