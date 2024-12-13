KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday reaffirmed Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Pakistan during an event marked the launch of a food security initiative for the year 2024-2025, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at the embassy.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Al-Malki stated, "It is my pleasure to participate in this ceremony on behalf of my country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to hand over 147,500 food packages as a gift to the brotherly country, Pakistan. These food baskets will be distributed among the needy people across all four provinces of Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

"

He said the initiative, led by KSrelief, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. The center, which has been at the forefront of humanitarian services worldwide, continues to extend unwavering support to Pakistan, he added.

The ambassador said, "The KSrelief also performs noble services to the brotherly country of Pakistan and its people, standing by them in thick and thin."

He said the food security initiative is expected to benefit thousands of vulnerable families, further strengthening the historic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.