KSrelief starts emergency relief distribution for flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has begun distributing emergency relief to families severely affected by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the KSrelief on Wednesday, aid is being delivered across the hardest-hit districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swabi, and other impacted areas.

In response to the crisis, KSrelief has allocated 10,000 Shelter NFI kits and 10,000 Food Packages. Each Shelter Kit contains essential items such as a tent, solar panels with LED lights, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap.

While, each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil - carefully tailored to meet the urgent nutritional needs of flood-affected families.

The distribution is being carried out in coordination with NDMA, PDMA, RR&SD KP, local authorities, and KSrelief’s implementing partners, Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization. This joint effort ensures that aid reaches vulnerable communities in a transparent and timely manner.

This initiative reaffirms the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s steadfast commitment, through KSrelief, to stand by the people of Pakistan in times of crisis by providing immediate humanitarian assistance.