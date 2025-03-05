Open Menu

KSrelief Starts Large-scale Food Distribution Initiative For Ramazan 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KSrelief starts large-scale food distribution initiative for Ramazan 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has started distribution of 30,000 food packages to support vulnerable communities across 33 districts in Pakistan during the holy month of Ramazan.

Under the Food Basket Project Pakistan 2025, the initiative aims to provide essential food supplies to 210,000 individuals, ensuring food security for those in need.

Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes 80 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, and 5 kilograms of Daal Chana. The distribution process is being carried out transparently in partnership with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), local district administrations, and KSrelief’s implementing partners—the Hayat Foundation and Peace & Development Organization.

By addressing critical food security challenges, KSrelief continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid, ensuring that disadvantaged communities receive the necessary support during Ramazan.

This initiative highlights KSrelief’s dedication to global humanitarian efforts, reinforcing its mission to foster stability, resilience, and prosperity in vulnerable regions.

