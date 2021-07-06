UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ksrelief Starts Voluntary Medical Campaign For Open Heart Surgeries In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Ksrelief starts voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgeries in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Medical team Of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has arrived in Islamabad to start coordination meetings with Pakistani doctors for open heart surgeries of needy people.

During a Coordination Meeting held on Tuesday it was announced that the team would work for the holding voluntary medical campaign for open heart surgeries and cardiac catheterization for children in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During their visit, Saudi medical team would meet Pakistani doctors to exchange ideas and coordinate for the implementation of the campaign and will also visit different Cardiac institutions, they said.

The campaign comes within the framework Kingdom of Saudi Arabia relief projects, represented by the KSreIief to alleviate the suffering Of the Pakistani people during the current humanitarian crisis.

More Stories From Pakistan

