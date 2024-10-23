KSrelief to build 1,000 permanent houses in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has announced a major initiative to build 1,000 permanent houses for families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab who were displaced by the devastating 2022 floods.

This project is part of a broader series of public facilitation initiatives announced by KSrelief, aimed at rebuilding communities and fostering resilience across Pakistan.

The announcement came during an event held on October 8, 2024. Engineer Ahmed Ali Al-Baiz, Assistant Supervisor General of Operations at KSrelief, formalized the initiative by signing cooperation programs with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The 1,000 houses, each comprising two rooms, a kitchen, and a washroom, are expected to provide safe, permanent housing for approximately 7,000 individuals focuses on the flood-hit regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, with 590 houses in Dera Ismail Khan (KP) and 410 in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab).

By providing secure, resilient housing, this KSrelief initiative will help support support the recovery process and enhance the long-term well-being of affected communities.