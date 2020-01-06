KSRelief to distribute 150,000 winter bags in different areas of Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a project to distribute 30,000 winter bags in Pakistan in collaboration with the partner (SDO).

According to the detail some 8000 winter bags would be distributed in 6 Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Mansehra and Swat. Whereas in AJK about 7500 bags would be disbursed among the needy persons in 6 districts included Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Haveli, Hattiyan Bala and BaghIn Gilgit Baltistan 7500 bag would be given to poor people in 5 districts of Gilgit Baltistan including Astor, Kharmang, Ghanche, Shigar and Ghize.

Likewise in Baluchistan some 7000 bags in 4 districts including Ziarat, Kallat, Pishina and Zhob.Each package contains 2 blankets, men's and women's shawls, 5 pairs of socks, gloves and caps at a total cost of US$ 1.5 Million and 150,000 individuals will benefit from the aid.This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in (21) regions across Pakistan.