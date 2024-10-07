- Home
- Pakistan
- KSRelief to ink MoUs for aid, humanitarian projects with various organizations on Tuesday
KSRelief To Ink MoUs For Aid, Humanitarian Projects With Various Organizations On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is set to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various organizations in the Federal Capital on Tuesday.
According to the Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, the event will be attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki along with government officials and representatives from international and local humanitarian organizations.
These agreements will encompass aid and construction projects in multiple underprivileged regions of Pakistan, in alignment with KSRelief’s comprehensive aid plans, he added.
Briefing on the KSRelief, Dr. Naif said it was an international organization dedicated to relief and humanitarian work. It was launched in May 2015 under the direction and patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
This organization is based on high humanitarian goals in its operations, which aim to provide assistance to the needy and disaster victims anywhere in the world. These tasks are carried out under right monitoring procedures and modern methods of rapid transition, which are carried out by United Nations organizations and international and local non-profit organizations.
The plans and programmes offered by the KSRelief vary according to the needs of the beneficiaries and their circumstances. These aid projects cover all areas of relief and humanitarian work, including food security, camp management, shelter, initial rehabilitation, conservation, education, water and environmental reform, nutrition, health, humanitarian aid support, includes logistics services and emergency communications, he said.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jatli Police resolves blind murder2 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother over property2 minutes ago
-
SABS University extends admission forms date2 minutes ago
-
FDA seal six plots for commercial activities12 minutes ago
-
Schoolteacher shot at, injured12 minutes ago
-
Brick kiln owners warned22 minutes ago
-
President urges int'l community's role to stop Israeli adventurism, restore peace22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt appoints 150 religious leaders, 290 FWW to create awareness32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister expresses solidarity with China following Karachi blast42 minutes ago
-
PPP KP Assembly demands removal of CM52 minutes ago
-
UoS holds Palestine Solidarity walk1 hour ago
-
Collective efforts stressed for preventing climate change effects1 hour ago