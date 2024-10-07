KSRelief to ink MoUs for aid, humanitarian projects with various organizations on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is set to sign several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various organizations in the Federal Capital on Tuesday.

According to the Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, the event will be attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki along with government officials and representatives from international and local humanitarian organizations.

These agreements will encompass aid and construction projects in multiple underprivileged regions of Pakistan, in alignment with KSRelief’s comprehensive aid plans, he added.

Briefing on the KSRelief, Dr. Naif said it was an international organization dedicated to relief and humanitarian work. It was launched in May 2015 under the direction and patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

This organization is based on high humanitarian goals in its operations, which aim to provide assistance to the needy and disaster victims anywhere in the world. These tasks are carried out under right monitoring procedures and modern methods of rapid transition, which are carried out by United Nations organizations and international and local non-profit organizations.

The plans and programmes offered by the KSRelief vary according to the needs of the beneficiaries and their circumstances. These aid projects cover all areas of relief and humanitarian work, including food security, camp management, shelter, initial rehabilitation, conservation, education, water and environmental reform, nutrition, health, humanitarian aid support, includes logistics services and emergency communications, he said.