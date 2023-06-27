KTA delegation meets DG Rangers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Karachi Tanners Association (KTA) met Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas at the Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh).

DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas while talking to the KTA delegation said the special monitoring will be done on the collection points and delivery of hides of sacrificial animals, said a news release on Tuesday.

He said no one will be allowed to collect hides by force. Procurement of sacrificial animals hides from any party or person named in the Fourth schedule would not be allowed.

The delegation assured the DG Rangers of full compliance with the prevailing rules and code of conduct issued by the government.

They also appreciated the security measures taken by the Rangers on Eid-ul-Azha.